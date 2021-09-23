Linda Evangelista Says CoolSculpting Left Her “Permanently Deformed”

"PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse," she wrote. "With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story. I'm so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer." Refinery29 has reached out to CoolSculpting for comment and will update this post when we hear back.