Pinterest Now Lets You Mood-Board By Hair Type

If you've ever built a Pinterest board, you know that you can really fall down a rabbit hole, finding everything from one-pot dinner recipes to fun nail art ideas. Given the visual nature of Pinterest, it's a great place to discover, source, and save haircut inspiration, too. The only drawback is that the search for 'cute haircuts' brings up a grid of a million people, who might not look anything like you.
Today, Pinterest changed that. Now, there's a Hair Pattern search function, which allows you to filter your results across six different hair types — protective, straight, wavy, curly, coily, bald/shaved — so you only see the inspo images specific to your personal texture or curl pattern.
Advertisement
To build and design this technology, Pinterest's Head of Inclusive Product, Annie Ta, worked with BIPOC creators, including celebrity hairstylist Naeemah LaFond, who works with young, trendy stars like Yara Shahidi and Whitney Peak.
According to LaFond, the novel Hair-Pattern search function is a huge step forward in the platform's goal of making tech and social media more visually inclusive. "This new tool will mark a much-needed milestone for racial equity in the world of coding," LaFond explains. "Just the simple idea that I don’t have to work twice as hard to find a hairstyle because of my hair type is a game-changer."
Plus, the function is super user-friendly, whether you're using a laptop or the Pinterest app on your iPhone. Simply enter your desired search term — like 'haircuts or 'autumn hairstyles' — into the search bar. Then, right below it, select your personal hair type. Et voilá: Your dream hair board just built itself.