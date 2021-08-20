Is There A Sliver Of Hope For A Fourth Kissing Booth Movie?

Granted, that doesn’t mean that down the line there isn’t wiggle room for some sort of revival or even a spinoff, especially given how open-ended The Kissing Booth 3 is. In the final moments of the movie, Elle and Noah (Jacob Elordi) reunited six years after their breakup and it was clear they were still very into each other. The ending was definitely written in a way that leaves the door open for another narrative about their adult love story, but we may have to leave that to the fan fiction writers. The powers behind the franchise consider this kissing booth officially closed for business.