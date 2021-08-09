“I’ve Unlearned Eurocentric Beauty Ideals”: Gabrielle Union On Her Big Chop

From a market-research perspective, Union says her "newly-shorn locs" are perfect for product testing. "With short hair, there are all these different styling opportunities," she says. "It's long enough that I can do braids, or play with more structured styles. Right now, we have some new products that are coming out that I'm trying. But I wouldn't have had the opportunity to be a guinea pig if I still had longer hair. See, you might think that short hair would make you feel smaller, but really, it makes me feel giant."