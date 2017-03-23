Die neuen Gucci-Memes wirken, als würden dir deine Eltern whatsappen

#TFWGucci Polish artist #paulinaolowska isn't afraid of the past, it’s her prime obsession. Growing up in the 1980s, she witnessed first-hand Poland’s transition from communism to capitalism, and ever since has explored the personal and political meanings of memory and change. She remixes history, taking inspiration from archival materials such as Soviet-era fashion postcards, to create her series “Applied Fantastic”. For #TFWGucci, she updates this series with the help of a caption by @williamcult (designer William Ndatila). Nostalgia can be a weapon, if you hold it right. – Text by @newterritories Read more through link in bio.
Social networks are our everyday vernacular, creating endless archives of images that are entertaining, disturbing, or titillating. Meatwreck, a collaboration between artists Mitra Saboury and Derek Paul Boyle, enlivens the digital stream with their own blend of organic and surreal imagery. A foot sprouts plants, a piece of meat is framed, or a woman sleeps between mattresses instead of on top. Inspired by Beige Cardigan, the duo pictures a Le Marché des Merveilles timepiece for #TFWGucci bursting out of the wearer's suit.