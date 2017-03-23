Die neuen Gucci-Memes wirken, als würden dir deine Eltern whatsappen

Lia Haubner
„Ich war gerade mit Sandra und Nadine essen“, schrieb der Vater einer Freundin ihr neulich zur Mittagszeit bei WhatsApp. Es folgte Stille. Aber nur kurz. Drei Minuten später erschien seine nächste Nachricht: „Würdest du gerne Sandra oder Nadine heißen?“
Seitdem ist ihr Papa der heimliche Held in unserem Freundeskreis.
Wer gleichaltrigen Lieblingsmenschen regelmäßig über die Schulter guckt, wenn über das Smartphone mit den Eltern kommuniziert wird, dürfte außerdem folgende Szene bekannt vorkommen:
Mama: schreibt...
Mama: schreibt...
Mama: Ja. Doppeltes Herzemoji, Zeltemoji, Weltkugelemoji und ein seltsames Emoji, das du noch nie gesehen hast.
Neue Zeiten prägen neue Kommunikationsstile. Deshalb ist das Grinsen über Konversationen wie diese nicht böse, sondern liebevoll gemeint. WhatsApp-Familiengruppen sind wie das Video aus der chinesischen Aufzuchtstation, in dem dreiundzwanzig Babypandas auf einmal gezeigt wurden. Eins versuchte auf eine unfassbar niedliche Art und Weise, sich auf dem Kissen zu halten, rutschte dann doch herunter und kletterte mutig wieder hoch. Man selbst starrt wie gebannt auf sein Smartphone und verfolgt die Szenerie mit aufgerissenen Augen: richtig glauben will man dem Geschehen nicht, weggucken ist aber auch nicht möglich.
Als ich eine gute Freundin bei einem Wein nach einer Anekdote aus ihrer Familiengruppe frage, stutzt sie. Ihr Gesichtsausdruck macht deutlich, dann sie an alles denkt, nur nicht an Babypandas. Dann rückt sie mit ihrem Stuhl an mich heran und guckt mir direkt in die Augen: „Eigentlich ist da gar nichts lustig.“
Dasselbe fühle ich, wenn ich an die neue Marketingkampagne von Gucci denke.
Kreativchef Alessandro Michele hat es geschafft, die italienische Luxusbrand zum Instagramfavoriten zu machen. Nun geht das Traditionshaus den nächsten Schritt und paart Kampagnenbilder und die neue Gucci-Ästhetik mit Memesprüchen.
Also so, als würde jemand ein Bild eines zerlaufenen Avocadotoasts posten und darüber „Wenn die sonntägliche Existenzkrise über dich hereinbricht“ schreiben?
Exakt.
Unter dem Hashtag #TFWGucci teilen beauftragte Künstlerinnen und Künstler ihre persönliche Interpretation der Brand-Meme. Diese werden wiederum fleißig vom offiziellen Gucci-Instagramaccount geteilt.
Das könnte genial sein. Statt unerreichbarer Ästhetik begibt man sich auf die Augenhöhe der Zielgruppe und versucht, fernen Luxus anfassbar zu machen.
Warum fühlt es sich dann so falsch an?
Das Problem ist nicht, dass Luxus nicht lustig sein kann. Man versteht die Idee, zuckt dank der Umsetzung aber trotzdem zusammen. Im Alltag sind Memes gerade großartig, weil sie geheime Gewohnheiten und Probleme, mit denen man sich vor allem im Stillen konfrontiert fühlt, auf den Punkt bringen. Und weil Erwachsensein oft ein Synonym für das Talent ist, das „Keiner weiß, wie es mir wirklich geht“-Teenagermantra von damals gut vor der Außenwelt zu verstecken, fühlen wir uns erst recht verstanden.
Wenn eine Meme dann auch noch nicht nur vier, sondern mehrere Tausend ganz öffentlich bei Instagram erreicht, darf man davon ausgehen, dass sich eine ganze Generation am Sonntagabend wirklich wie ein zerlaufenes Avocadobrot fühlt.
Kombiniert man eine ganz andere Emotion stattdessen mit einem Gucci-Anzug, der kurz vor dem Handgelenk zerrissen wurde, damit man eine Gucci-Uhr sieht, die 800 Euro kostet, stellt sich die berechtigte Frage, wer sich damit identifizieren soll. Sind es wirklich die Personen, die jeden Tag mit perfekt kuratierten Instagramfeeds konfrontiert werden und Angst haben, den „Du kannst alles schaffen“-Erwartungen an ihre Generation nicht gerecht zu werden? Oder doch eher Menschen, die zwar über einen ansehnlichen Kontostand verfügen, aber öfter Schlepptop sagen als Meme?
Guccis Memes bewegen – wie Eltern, die bei WhatsApp eifrig jedes Emoji nutzen, das sie finden können. Das ist niedlich, doch genauso weit weg von der Meme-Zielgruppe wie 400 Euro teure Logo-T-Shirts.
