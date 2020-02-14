Story aus Kunst & Kultur

Spickzettel mit den besten Küssen der Kunstgeschichte

Cordelia - TheArtGorgeous

Weil auch die Kunstszene geliebt werden möchte…

Dieser Artikel erschien zuerst bei TheArtGorgeous
Die Kunstszene ist für ihre Dramen und Rivalitäten bekannt. Man ist ausserdem auch ständig beschäftigt mit Auktionen, Partys und Reisen zu Kunstmessen und Biennalen. Hat da überhaupt jemand Zeit für eine romantische Beziehung? Aber natürlich haben wir! Liebe ist seit Jahrhunderten das Lieblingsthema für Künstler, denken wir nur etwa an die verzwickten Dreiecksbeziehungen der griechischen und römischen Mythologie. Und weil bald Valentinstag ist, haben wir eine Liste mit unseren Lieblingsküssen aus der Kunstgeschichte erstellt.

Der Kuss, Francesco Hayez, 1859

Dieser Kuss scheint direkt aus einem Film entsprungen und hat zum Beispiel auch dem Film 'Senso' aus dem Jahr 1954 als Vorlage gedient. Es ist Nacht, vielleicht nach einem rauschenden Fest, und im linken Hintergrund ist der Schatten eines Unbekannten sichtbar. Dem Betrachter kann diese Szene sozusagen gleichermassen romantisch und unheimlich vorkommen. Doch welche Liebesgeschichte ist schon ohne Drama?

Der Kuss, Auguste Rodin, 1889

Das sich küssende Paar in Rodin's berühmter Skulptur sind Paolo und Francesca, zwei Charaktere aus Dante Alighieri's 'Göttlicher Komödie'. Rodin's zeitloses Werk stellt eine leider gefährliche Affäre dar: Paolo und Francesca werden von Francesca's Ehemann ermordet als er das Liebespaar überrascht.

Pygmalion und Galatea, Jean-Leon Gerome, 1890

Hier ein Kuss für die wahren Kunstliebhaber. König Pygmalion der Bildhauer, eine Figur aus der griechischen Mythologie, hat sich in die von ihm gemeisselte Skulptur verliebt, die er Galatea nennt. Wir sehen gern einen Künstler der buchstäblich in sein Werk verliebt ist.
Im Bett: Der Kuss, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, 1892

Mit der geliebten Person im Bett zu kuscheln und geküsst zu werden ist so wunderbar romantisch und intim. Toulouse-Lautrec's Gemälde stellt zwei Frauen dar, welche mutmasslich in einem Bordell wohnen. Wo auch immer sich die Szene genau abspielt

Der Kuss, Brancusi, 1907-1908

Schau dir dieses Paar an - die beiden Menschen sind so verliebt, dass ihre enge Umarmung sie eins werden lässt. Brancusi's innige Steinskulptur gibt auch uns Schmetterlingsgefühle.

Der Kuss, Gustav Klimt, 1907-1908

Der wahrscheinlich berühmteste Kuss der Kunstgeschichte. Klimt's 'Der Kuss' ist ganz in Gold und Glanz getaucht. Es wird gesagt, dass es Klimt selbst mit seiner Gefährtin Emilie Flöge darstellt. Ein Kuss, welcher seit mehr als einem Jahrhundert andere inspiriert.
Der Geburtstag, Marc Chagall, 1915

Warst du schon einmal so verliebt, dass du dich in der Luft schwebend rückwärts verrenkst um deinem geliebten Menschen einen Kuss zu geben? Nein? Wir auch nicht. Wir wünschen uns alle eines Tages eine Liebe zu finden wie diejenige zwischen Marc Chagall und seiner Frau Bella Rosenfeld.
Der Kuss, Man Ray, 1922

Dieser Kuss sieht aus wie eine Röntgenaufnahme und ist auf eine Art auch eine: Es ist ein 'Rayogramm', eine Technik die Man Ray weiterentwickelt hat, bei der er Objekte auf einem lichtempfindlichen Papier belichtet hat. Das resultierende Abbild sieht aus wie die Enthüllung einer verborgenen Affäre und wir lieben es.

Die Liebenden 2, René Magritte, 1928

Magritte's surrealistisches Werk zeigt zwei Menschen welche sich mit verhüllten Gesichtern zu küssen versuchen.  Womöglich handelt es sich um eine Anspielung auf eine Liebe, die nicht sein darf und erinnert uns daran, dass wir manchmal allerhand durchmachen müssen, um für eine Beziehung zu kämpfen.
Wir erhoben uns langsam, Roy Lichtenstein, 1964

Okay, dieses Paar küsst sich zwar noch nicht ganz, aber die gefühlsgeladene Spannung welche Lichtenstein hier geschaffen hat, ist symbolträchtig. Direkt durch die Comic-Welt inspiriert, können wir die grosse Liebesgeschichte hier nur erahnen.
