Weil auch die Kunstszene geliebt werden möchte…
Der Kuss, Francesco Hayez, 1859
Der Kuss, Auguste Rodin, 1889
Pygmalion und Galatea, Jean-Leon Gerome, 1890
This is a famous story of how Pygmalion fell in love with Galatea. I like how the story evolves so quickly here: Cupid is right there sending his arrow into Pygmalion who instantly fells in love with his work, and Aphrodite turns the statue into a woman. Note how her legs are still marble-white and stuck on the base. (In the myth she was ivory, but this still looks like marble to me😊) And Pygmalion's passionate kiss makes one wonder whether it was the goddess who brought the marble to life, or his embrace? Pygmalion and Galatea, 1890, Jean-Léon Gérôme, currently at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
Im Bett: Der Kuss, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, 1892
Der Kuss, Brancusi, 1907-1908
Der Kuss, Gustav Klimt, 1907-1908
Der Geburtstag, Marc Chagall, 1915
🇮🇹 Compleanno (Birthday) è un dipinto realizzato nel 1915 dal pittore Marc Chagall, con la tecnica a olio su cartone. È conservato nel Museum of Modern Art di New York. L'opera fa parte della serie di dipinti che inneggiano l'amore dell'artista per la prima moglie. L'immagine è caratterizzata dai due sposi sospesi nell'aria e l'artista che, per baciare la moglie, assume un'angolazione impossibile. Chagall dipinge minuziosamente ogni cosa, ad indicare che quando è con la moglie Bella ogni cosa della realtà è perfetta e sembra che lei possa portargli la felicità. 🇬🇧 Birthday (Birthday) is a painting created in 1915 by the painter Marc Chagall, with the oil on cardboard technique. It is kept in the Museum of Modern Art in New York.