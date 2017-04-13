Story aus Beauty

Federaugenbrauen sind angetreten, um deinen Instagram-Feed zu erobern

Lia Haubner
Ein Beautytrend, der mit einem Witz begann, kann kein Hype werden? Bei Instagram schließt sich das keinesfalls aus. Die finnische Make-up-Artist Stella Sironen hat ihren #featherbrows-Look eigentlich ironisch gemeint. Viele Fans und Follower nahmen's jedoch ernst – und voilà, eine neue Make-up-Routine steht in Startlöchern.
Der Look selbst macht seinem Namen alle Ehre. Die Augenbrauen bekommen in der Mitte eine Art Scheitel und werden nach oben beziehungsweise unten gekämmt. Dafür kann klares Brauengel verwendet werden. Die Lookerfinderin höchstpersönlich fixiert das Ganze allerdings mit einem Klebestift – ja, genau, dem handelsüblichen Bastelmaterial. Zum Abschminkritual gibt es bisher keine Details. Nachmachen ist daher nicht unbedingt empfohlen, durch Stellas Account scrollen aber umso mehr.
Werbung

More from Beauty

R29 Originals