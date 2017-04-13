Ein Beautytrend, der mit einem Witz begann, kann kein Hype werden? Bei Instagram schließt sich das keinesfalls aus. Die finnische Make-up-Artist Stella Sironen hat ihren #featherbrows-Look eigentlich ironisch gemeint. Viele Fans und Follower nahmen's jedoch ernst – und voilà, eine neue Make-up-Routine steht in Startlöchern.
Der Look selbst macht seinem Namen alle Ehre. Die Augenbrauen bekommen in der Mitte eine Art Scheitel und werden nach oben beziehungsweise unten gekämmt. Dafür kann klares Brauengel verwendet werden. Die Lookerfinderin höchstpersönlich fixiert das Ganze allerdings mit einem Klebestift – ja, genau, dem handelsüblichen Bastelmaterial. Zum Abschminkritual gibt es bisher keine Details. Nachmachen ist daher nicht unbedingt empfohlen, durch Stellas Account scrollen aber umso mehr.
so i'm starting this new brow trend please recreate it and wear it everyday and dont forget to tag me like and subscribe and hit that bell button???? ALL credits go to my muse @leevittu he came up with this whilst brushing my eyebrows last sunday brow: glue stick skin: @maccosmetics Face&Body foundation C1, @maccosmetics pro longwear concealer NW20, a lot of Fix+ for the wet effect highlight: @katvondbeauty Alchemist Palette (Emerald, Opal, Amethyst) eyeshadows: @lipsicosmetics lipstick on the lid and @maccosmetics matte lipsticks in Frosting and Matte Royal mixed for the inner&outer corners mascara: @maccosmetics in extreme dimension lash mascara in Hold For 10
