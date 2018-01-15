Model Nina Agdal wurde Opfer von Fatshaming

Marquita Harris
Photo: Zack DeZon/Getty Images.
Auch Models haben mit Fatshaming zu kämpfen. Jüngstes Beispiel: Model Nina Agdal. Das dänische Model meldete sich jetzt in einem langen Post auf Instagram zu Wort, in dem sie ihre persönliche Geschichte erzählt. Das Bild zeigt die Exfreundin von Leonardo DiCaprio in einer Jeans und rotem Lippenstift. Was auf den ersten Blick aussieht wie ein typisches Model-Foto, ist in Wirklichkeit ein vom Magazin aussortiertes Bild.
In der Caption erklärt Agdal, dass ein nicht namentlich erwähntes Magazin beschloss, dieses Foto und eine gesamte Strecke nicht im Heft zu zeigen, da das Model angeblich nicht in die Sample Sizes der Designer gepasst hätte. Das sind standardisierte und meist sehr kleine Probierstücke von Designern, die für Shootings ausgeliehen werden.
Werbung

Today, I’m disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry. A few months ago, I agreed to shoot with a creative team I believed in and was excited to collaborate with. When my agent received an unapologetic email concluding they would not run my cover/story because it “did not reflect well on my talent” and “did not fit their market,” the publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false. If anyone has any interest in me, they know I am not an average model body - I have an athletic build and healthy curves. After a tough year of taking a step back from the insensitive and unrealistic pressures of this industry and dealing with paralyzing social anxiety, I walked into that shoot as a 25 year old WOMAN feeling more comfortable in my own skin and healthier than ever before. Some days I’m a sample size, some days I’m a size 4, some a 6. I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin. Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane. I am proud to say that my body has evolved from when I started this crazy ride as a 16 year old GIRL with unhealthy and insufficient eating habits. So, shame on you and thank you to the publisher for reaffirming how important it is to live your truth and say it out loud, no matter who you are or what size. I decided to release an image to draw awareness and support of an issue that's bigger than just myself and affects so many people not just in the fashion industry, but in general, with the goal of bringing women from all over together in a celebration of our bodies. Let's find ways to build each other up instead of constantly finding ways to tear each other down. #bodyshaming #bodyimage #selfimage #dietculture #mybodymybusiness

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

„Mein Agent bekam eine unmissverständliche E-Mail des (nicht namentlich genannten) Magazins. Darin stand, dass sie meine Coverstory nicht drucken würden, weil sie 'mein Talent nicht reflektieren' und 'nicht zu deren Zielgruppe passen' würde. Der Verleger behauptete, dass mein Aussehen von dem meines Portfolios abweiche und ich nicht in die Sample Sizes passen würde, was nicht stimmt.“
Agdal schreibt weiter, dass ihr Gewicht, wie das jeder Frau, schwankt: „An manchen Tagen passe ich in eine Sample Size, an anderen Tagen trage ich eine 36. Ich bin nicht wie ein Laufsteg Model gebaut und war noch nie super dünn. Heute mag ich meine Kurven mehr denn je und arbeite hart daran, stark und vor allem geistig gesund zu bleiben. Ich bin froh, sagen zu können, dass sich mein Körper seit Beginn dieser verrückten Reise des Modeldaseins von den ungesunden Essengewohnheiten weg entwickelt hat. Ihr solltet euch also schämen. Ich möchte mich trotzdem bei dem Verleger bedanken, dafür dass ich dadurch erneut bemerkt habe, wie wichtig es ist, seine Stimme zu erheben und seine Geschichte zu erzählen – ganz egal weche Größe man trägt. Also habe ich mich dazu entschieden, in Form dieses Bildes zu zeigen, dass dieses Problem größer ist als wir selbst, und sich über die gesamte Modebranche und darüber hinaus erstreckt und sehr viele Menschen betrifft. Aber vor allem ist das Ziel, einen Weg zu finden, uns gegenseitig aufzubauen anstatt uns zu zerreissen und unsere Körper zu feiern.“
Der Post des Models kam so gut an, dass sie sich in einem neuen Video bei ihren Fans für die Unterstützung bedankt:
Werbung
Während Absagen aus den unterschiedlichsten Gründen in der Mode- und Medienbranche gang und gäbe sind, haben sich in der Vergangenheit bereits viele Models und Promis, wie beispielsweise Ashley Graham, Kendall Jenner und Alicia Vikander zum Thema Body-Shaming zu Wort gemeldet und ihre Geschichten geteilt.
Noch mehr Body-Positiviy gibt es hier:
Warum ich als Plus-Size-Frau ein Problem mit Body Positivity habe
Models sprechen über das Mode-Business – und ihre Geschichten sind erschütternd
Adriana Lima will sich nur noch für gute Zwecke ausziehen
Werbung

More from Trends

R29 Originals