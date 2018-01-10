Story aus Beauty

Kendall Jenners Reaktion auf ihre Akne-Hater bestärkt alle mit Hautproblemen

Samantha Sasso
Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.
Nicht viele Stars fühlen sich selbstbewusst genug, um mit unreiner Haut in die Öffentlichkeit zu treten. Nicht so Kendall Jenner, die 22-jährige spazierte anlässlich der Golden Globes am Sonntag trotz eines offensichtlichen Akne-Schubs im Gesicht über den Roten Teppich. Seit mehreren Jahren hat Kendall immer wieder Hautprobleme und ist deshalb für viele der lebende Beweis, dass Models mit genau denselben Problemen kämpfen wie wir alle – insbesondere dann, wenn man zu wiederkehrenden Akne-Ausbrüchen neigt.
Obwohl Kendall Jenner auf ihrer Website einmal erklärte, dass gerade ihre Schönheitsmakel zu ihrem Selbstbewusstsein in der Öffentlichkeit beigetragen haben, will sie heute keine negativen Anfeindungen ob ihres Aussehens mehr akzeptieren. Ein typisches Beispiel: Kurz nachdem sich Kendall auf der Preisverleihung am Sonntag zeigte, hagelte es Hater-Kommentare im Netz, die sich auf ihre unreine Akne-Haut bezogen. Doch Kendall hatte die beste Antwort für alle Akne-Shamer parat – und schoss umgehend äußerst schlagfertig zurück:
Nachdem ein Twitter-Nutzer sie für ihre „angebliche" Imperfektion lobte, antwortete sie selbstbewusst: „Lass dich niemals von dieser Scheiße aufhalten!“ Noch besser: Ihre Reaktion zog eine Flut von Tweets nach sich, in denen Kendall für ihre Entscheidung, den Golden Globes trotz eines akuten Akne-Schubs nicht fern zu bleiben, verteidigt und gefeiert wurde.
Akne-Ausbrüche, egal ob starker oder leichter Natur, können eine echte emotionale Belastung sein. Trotz etwaiger Expertentipps und unterschiedlicher Behandlungen verschwinden die Beulen manchmal trotzdem einfach nicht. Aber seitdem Kendall und andere Personen des öffentlichen Lebens zum Beispiel auf ihren Social Media Kanälen offen und ehrlich mit der Thematik umgehen, scheint der Struggle mit der unreinen Haut für viele nun etwas einfacher zu werden. Es zeigt, dass sie nicht allein sind mit ihren Problemen.
Gerade weil die Golden Globes in diesem Jahr mehr als nie zuvor im Zeichen der Frauen standen, die es zu empowern gilt, können wir uns keinen besseren Zeitpunkt vorstellen, an dem Kendall Jenner sich mutig und selbstbewusst gegen die herrschenden, unrealistischen Schönheitsstandards in unserer Gesellschaft ausspricht.
