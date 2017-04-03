Story aus Fashion

Models sprechen über das Mode-Business – und ihre Geschichten sind erschütternd

Rahel Zingg
„Wie möchtest du als Model behandelt werden?”, das ist die Frage, die Models.com in einer aktuellen Umfrage an die Modeindustrie richtet. Die Antworten darauf sind erschreckend und zielen auf Missstände im Business ab.
Anlass für die Studie war ein Aufruf, den Casting Director James Scully während der Pariser Fashion Week gestartet hatte. Er schrieb über Instagram von dem „grausamen” Umgang, den die Models hinter den Kulissen über sich ergehen lassen müssen.
Das ist aber scheinbar nur der Gipfel des Eisbergs, haben sich doch auf den Aufruf von Models.com diverse Models gemeldet: unterirdische Arbeitsbedingungen, Diskriminierung, Body-Shaming bis hin zu sexueller Belästigung.
So true to my promise at #bofvoices that I would be a voice for any models, agents or all who see things wrong with this business I'm disappointed to come to Paris and hear that the usual suspects are up to the same tricks. I was very disturbed to hear from a number of girls this morning that yesterday at the Balenciaga casting Madia & Rami (serial abusers) held a casting in which they made over 150 girls wait in a stairwell told them they would have to stay over 3 hours to be seen and not to leave. In their usual fashion they shut the door went to lunch and turned off the lights, to the stairs leaving every girl with only the lights of their phones to see. Not only was this sadistic and cruel it was dangerous and left more than a few of the girls I spoke with traumatized. Most of the girls have asked to have their options for Balenciaga cancelled as well as Hermes and Ellie Saab who they also cast for because they refuse to be treated like animals. Balenciaga part of Kering it is a public company and these houses need to know what the people they hire are doing on their behalf before a well deserved law suit comes their way. On top of that I have heard from several agents, some of whom are black that they have received mandate from Lanvin that they do not want to be presented with women of color. And another big house is trying to sneak 15 year olds into paris! It's inconceivable to me that people have no regard for human decency or the lives and feelings of these girls, especially when too too many of these models are under the age of 18 and clearly not equipped to be here but god forbid well sacrifice anything or anyone for an exclusive right? If this behavior continues it's gonna be a long cold week in paris. Please keep sharing your stories with me and I will continue to to share them for you. It seems to be the only way we can force change and give the power back to you models and agents where it rightfully belongs. And I encourage any and all to share this post #watchthisspace

Ein Beitrag geteilt von james scully (@jamespscully) am

Sidney Gaston schrieb beispielsweise: „Mir war schwindelig und ich fühlte mich krank während einer 90-minütigen Präsentation. Ich musste backstage gehen, weil ich beinahe zusammengebrochen wäre. Die Casting-Direktorin hatte dafür kein Verständnis und sagte, ich solle sofort wieder auf die Bühne – ansonsten würde ich meinen Lohn nicht bekommen – den hätte ich sowieso nicht bekommen.”

Look #izaio

Ein Beitrag geteilt von SIDNEY (@sidneygaston) am

Auch bekanntere Stimmen meldeten sich zu Wort, wie zum Beispiel Fernanda Ly: „Es gibt zu viele Menschen, die ausnutzen, dass junge Mädchen nicht den Mut haben, sich zu wehren.” Bei einem Lookbook-Shooting habe sie der Stylist „mehr als eigentlich nötig” angefasst. Sie könne sich noch genau an dieses schreckliche Gefühl erinnern, das sie hatte, als der Typ sie immer wieder begrapschte.
Ein weiteres Model appelliert an die Vielfalt: „Wir brauchen Vielfalt; unterschiedliche Figurtypen, Hautfarben, Größen, Geschlechter.” Über den Druck, immer, teilweise ungesund dünn zu sein, schreiben viele. Auch davon, dass dieser Druck sie in die Magersucht geführt hat.
Alle Antworten könnt ihr auf Models.com nachlesen.
