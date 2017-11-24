Story aus Body & Soul

#MeToo: Wie ein Hashtag das Schweigen um sexuelle Belästigung bricht

Madeline Buxton
Foto: Victoria Siemer.
Am Sonntagnachmittag wurde auf Twitter eine der größten digital-aktivistischen Aktionen losgetreten: Anlässlich der Vergewaltigungsvorwürfe gegenüber Hollywood-Produzent Harvey Weinstein postete Schauspielerin Alyssa Milano ein Bild, in dem sie ihre Follower dazu aufrief, das Hashtag #MeToo zu teilen, wenn sie auch schon einmal Erfahrungen mit sexueller Belästigung oder Gewalt gemacht haben.
Milanos „MeToo“ ist das zweite Hashtag, das in den vergangenen Wochen in Verbindung mit den Vorwürfen gegen Weinstein aufkam. Nachdem erst Rose McGowan mit ihrem #WomenBoycottTwitter dazu anhielt, reagierte CEO Jack Dorsey mit einer Aktualisierung der Twitter-Nutzungsbedingungen, die den Missbrauch der Plattform und seiner User eindämmen soll.
Das Hashtag #MeToo verbreitete sich allerdings über zwei Tage um ein Vielfaches mehr, nicht nur weil es auf mehr Plattformen geteilt wurde, sondern weil mit Gowans Twitter-Boykott nicht alle einverstanden waren. #WomenBoycottTwitter diente vor allem weißen Frauen, bei zahlreichen Fällen, in denen es um women of color ging, habe sich niemand so richtig darum geschert, so die Kritik vieler Twitter-User*innen.
#MeToo hingegen gebe jedem und jeder dieselbe Chance, über die eigenen Erfahrungen zu sprechen und der Welt zu zeigen, wie viele wirklich betroffen sind.

#metoo - when I was 14, a certain someone probably 45yrs of age, used to touch my shoulders at every opportunity he got, trying to slide his hands lower. when I was 18, In the back of a car, on the way back from a shoot with the rest of the crew there, the photographer touched me while I was sleeping. When I woke up, his hand was still there, and I was too petrified to shout out. When I was 19, groped on a bus full of passengers. Dms, by random strangers, writing things they wouldn't like their sister to hear, sending pictures of their privates, thinking they can initiate conversations?! You know what's worse? They all got away with it. . . More stories that I cannot articulate. Never again, will I ever let anyone get away from touching me without my consent. . . ?by @neha.jayarajan #igramming_india #portraiture #rsa_ladies #fashionblogger #yogini #fashionart #indiapictures #bloggers #bloggerstyle #makeup #fashionphoto #beautiful #makeupart #majestic_people #portrait #portrait_vision #fashionstyle #humanedge #puneinstagrammers #portraitphotography #styleblogger #fitnessmodel #fitgirl #indiaclicks #workoutmotivation #pictureoftheday #portraitmood #oneplus3t #fitnessblogger @moodyportraits @indiapictures @indiainaframe @photos.club @foto4everofficial @official_photography_hub

A post shared by Apoorva Jayarajan (@apoorvajayarajan) on

A smaller number are representing themselves and their experiences with a selfie or portrait accompanied by their experiences of sexual harassment and abuse.
Die meisten Postings zeigen hierbei Illustrationen, Handgeschriebenes oder sonstige Zeichnungen. Doch einige zeigten sich ganzheitlich und erzählten ihre Geschichte.
Von Instagram, über Twitter bis hin zu Facebook sind mittlerweile über 350.000 Postings mit dem Hashtag #MeToo zu finden – und das in nicht einmal 48 Stunden.
Ob und wie sich die Diskussion nun in tatsächlichen Veränderungen manifestiert, bleibt noch abzuwarten. Allerdings können wir jetzt schon festhalten, dass das Movement samt Hashtag in der Onlinesphäre bleibenden Eindruck hinterlassen wird. Es wird vielleicht nicht auf Hauruck die Welt verändern, aber es könnte eine Grundlage sein, auf der man aufbauen kann. Aufbauen, um mehr Gehör und Vertrauen zu entwickeln für das, was für viele Opfer von sexueller Belästigung und Gewalt schon lange zur Realität gehört.
