MeToo: Wie ein Hashtag das Schweigen um sexuelle Belästigung bricht

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017
Unfortunately im not shocked nearly all the women on my social media are participating in this #metoo campaign. My life has up untill now been in ruins because of a mans wrongdoings and i hope and pray the new generation of men understands the importance of his actions whether big or small so that our daughters don't have to re-live what we did. I was recently asked why i hate men so much.. I honestly don't. Im just scared. Sending you all loads of love? #dearmenpleasedobetter #weneedyou
#metoo - when I was 14, a certain someone probably 45yrs of age, used to touch my shoulders at every opportunity he got, trying to slide his hands lower. when I was 18, In the back of a car, on the way back from a shoot with the rest of the crew there, the photographer touched me while I was sleeping. When I woke up, his hand was still there, and I was too petrified to shout out. When I was 19, groped on a bus full of passengers. Dms, by random strangers, writing things they wouldn't like their sister to hear, sending pictures of their privates, thinking they can initiate conversations?! You know what's worse? They all got away with it. . . More stories that I cannot articulate. Never again, will I ever let anyone get away from touching me without my consent.
Regarding boys and men as rape survivors:— Charles Clymer?️? (@cmclymer) October 15, 2017
I thought of turning this into a thread, but I think it's better read as a whole.#MeToo pic.twitter.com/wYcLbtukJZ