MeToo: Wie ein Hashtag das Schweigen um sexuelle Belästigung bricht

#metoo - when I was 14, a certain someone probably 45yrs of age, used to touch my shoulders at every opportunity he got, trying to slide his hands lower. when I was 18, In the back of a car, on the way back from a shoot with the rest of the crew there, the photographer touched me while I was sleeping. When I woke up, his hand was still there, and I was too petrified to shout out. When I was 19, groped on a bus full of passengers. Dms, by random strangers, writing things they wouldn't like their sister to hear, sending pictures of their privates, thinking they can initiate conversations?! You know what's worse? They all got away with it. . . More stories that I cannot articulate. Never again, will I ever let anyone get away from touching me without my consent. . . ?by @neha.jayarajan #igramming_india #portraiture #rsa_ladies #fashionblogger #yogini #fashionart #indiapictures #bloggers #bloggerstyle #makeup #fashionphoto #beautiful #makeupart #majestic_people #portrait #portrait_vision #fashionstyle #humanedge #puneinstagrammers #portraitphotography #styleblogger #fitnessmodel #fitgirl #indiaclicks #workoutmotivation #pictureoftheday #portraitmood #oneplus3t #fitnessblogger @moodyportraits @indiapictures @indiainaframe @photos.club @foto4everofficial @official_photography_hub

A post shared by Apoorva Jayarajan (@apoorvajayarajan) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:26am PDT