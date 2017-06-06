Die Clooneys sind Eltern geworden & das sind die besten Reaktionen zur Geburt

George and Amal Clooney had their twins, so I guess that means there are a couple more beautiful people in the world now.— Jamie Lynn ??♀️ (@jamielynn8282) 6. Juni 2017
Congratulations to the Clooney family on the safe arrival of Ocean's Two! ? https://t.co/oJtO4G0BSA— Clare Blanchard (@CBcrime) 6. Juni 2017
When you find out George and Amal Clooney didn't name one of the twins Covfefe Clooney... pic.twitter.com/yopByDOVcN— Chris Dmytriw (@chrisdmytriw1) 6. Juni 2017
George Clooney's wife gave birth to twins. In related news, I am no longer the galaxy's most handsome father of twins— Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) 6. Juni 2017
Aww George and Amal Clooney had their twins and have called them Ella and Alexander...how cute and normal??— Erica (@Erica_OMx) 6. Juni 2017
George Clooney is going to be needing that #Nespresso #coffee for those late nights with the twins #congratulations— fiona hoareau (@FionaHoareau) 6. Juni 2017
I think you mean Amal Clooney, noted human rights lawyer, gave birth to twins. #FixedItForYou— tetisheri (@tetisheri1972) 6. Juni 2017
International Human Rights lawyer Amal Clooney is happy after giving birth to twins. Her husband is pleased too. pic.twitter.com/f5KNfQA8CZ— Monaco Beach (@Monaco_Beach) 6. Juni 2017