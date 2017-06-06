Die Clooneys sind Eltern geworden & das sind die besten Reaktionen zur Geburt

Insa Grüning
Na endlich! Gestern verkündeten Amal (39) und George Clooney (56), dass sie Eltern zweier gesunder Kinder geworden sind. Die Zwillinge Ella und Alexander seien wohlauf. Auch der frisch gebackenen Mutter und dem Vater gehe es gut – auch wenn alle Beteiligten noch erschöpft seien. In einem offiziellen Statement zur Geburt hieß es: „George ist ruhiggestellt und sollte sich ein paar Tagen erholen.“
Für das seit 2014 verheiratete und in London lebende Paar ist es der erste Nachwuchs. Seit Anfang des Jahres hatten sich Gerüchte um eine Zwillingsschwangerschaft hartnäckig gehalten – interessanterweise bestätigte sein Schauspielkollege und Freund Matt Damon die Schwangerschaft letztendlich.
Amal Clooney arbeitet als Juristin und hat sich zudem einen Namen als internationale Menschenrechtsaktivistin gemacht. Sie hat unter anderem Julian Assange und Julia Timoschenko vertreten und arbeitete auch für Kofi Annan.
Die Geburt von Ella und Alexander erfreut natürlich nicht nur die Eltern, sondern auch Familie, bekannte Freunde und die Öffentlichkeit. Wie erwartet hat sich auch die Netzgemeinde zu Wort gemeldet und ihre Freude über die Ankunft der Kleinen kundgetan. Während die einen nur gratulierten, begrüßte eine andere Userin die relativ „normal ausgefallenen“ Namen. Noch mehr Reaktionen findet ihr anbei:
