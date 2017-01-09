Mit dieser Botschaft an Donald Trump begeisterte Meryl Streep bei den Golden Globes

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty Images.
Mit 19 Oscarnominierungen, wovon sie drei tatsächlich abstauben konnte, und 30 Nominierungen für die Golden Globes, wovon sie bereits acht Preise mit nach Hause nehmen durfte, sind Preisverleihungen für Meryl Streep schon fast Routine. Und dennoch begeisterte die Schauspielerin am Sonntag mit einer ganz besonderen Dankesrede, in der sie unter anderem mit Donald Trump abrechnete. Streep wurde im Rahmen der Golden Globes mit dem Cecil B. DeMille Award für ihr Lebenswerk ausgezeichnet und nutzte die Gelegenheit, um nicht nur über ihre eigene Karriere zu sprechen, sondern auch über die Zukunft des Landes. So zählte die 67-Jährige einige Namen auf, die an diesem Abend ebenfalls auf der Nominiertenliste standen und unterstrich dabei vor allem die Tatsache, dass all diese außerordentlichen Talente nicht in den USA geboren wurden und sich in Hollywood die untertschiedlichsten Nationalitäten tummelten. „Wo sind ihre Geburtsurkunden?“ fragte sie herausfordernd und bezog sich damit auf Trump, der einst die Nationalität Barack Obamas angezweifelt hatte. Außerdem sprach die Schauspielerin über jenen Moment, der ihr aus 2016 am meisten im Gedächtnis geblieben war. Er habe „sich in ihr Herz eingebrannt”, beschreibt sie. „Dieser Moment, als der Mann, der sich um einen Platz auf dem meistgeachteten Sitz unseres Landes bewarb, sich über einen Reporter mit Behinderung, einen Menschen, der ihm an Macht und der Fähigkeit zurückzuschlagen unterlegen ist, lustig machte. Es hat mir das Herz gebrochen. Und ich kann es noch immer nicht aus meinem Kopf bekommen, denn es war kein Film. Es war das echte Leben.” Außerdem kritisierte Streep Trump für seinen „Instinkt andere zu demütigen” und warf ihm vor Gewalt und Disrespekt zu säen. Schließlich sprach sie über die Bedeutung der Pressefreiheit, welche viele durch Trump, der nur all zu gerne ungeliebte Journalisten ausschließen lässt und immer wieder versprochen hatte, die Gesetze „modernisieren“ zu wollen, bedroht sehen. „Wir brauchen die Presse, um den Mächtigen Einhalt zu gebieten”, erklärt sie.
Mit dieser bedeutungsvollen Rede hat die Schauspielerin nun wohl Geschichte geschrieben, ging es darin doch nicht bloß darum Hollywood und sich selbst zu feiern, sondern sich für politische und soziale Gerechtigkeit auszusprechen. Mit dieser mutigen Geste dürfte sie wohl allen Anti-Trump-Wählern aus dem Herzen gesprochen haben, ob nun prominent oder nicht. Das Publikum im Saal lauschte ihr auf jedenfalls gebannt und auch die Twitter-Gemeinde singt ein Loblied auf Streeps bedeutsame Botschaft. Auf kaum einem bedeutenden Account wird nicht darüber gezwitschert – wir sind aber vor allem gespannt, was Trump selbst wohl dazu zu sagen hat. Und wir sind uns sicher, wir werden es bald erfahren.
