The Prettiest White Sandals For Summer (Paired With Products To Keep Them Clean)

In opposition to summer white's effortlessly chic and easy-to-wear reputation, it’s actually a fairly defiant and daring shade. Sure, it’s buttoned-up and maybe a little staid — but that’s exactly what makes it so dangerous. There's nowhere to hide when you’re wearing white: every slice of pizza you’ve eaten, glass of red wine you’ve sipped, and blade of grass you’ve set foot on has the ability to leave a mark on its pristine canvas. Yet white is trending more than ever when it comes to sandals for the warm-weather season. So, if we’re going to wear white shoes, then we better be armed and ready with some good cleaning supplies.
Since those pretty kicks won’t stay squeaky clean for long, our ahead list is two-fold: eight of the most popular white sandals of the summer paired with all the tips, tricks, and tools you need to keep them in sparkling shape. Click through to find everything from your everyday slide to statement-making flatform, popular EVA-style Birkenstock, and more — plus all the products you need to keep them clean.
