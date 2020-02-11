These Are The Biggest Wedding Trends For 2020, According To Etsy

There's a lot we're leaving behind at the dawn of a new decade — goodbye, plastic straws! RIP, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show — and that includes a slew of wedding traditions that no longer suit the vibe of a modern-day love bash. Much like the frilly lace garter removed from the exposed leg of an oft-uncomfortable bride, certain trends are getting tossed to make room for a more original and inclusive approach to party planning. It's all part of what Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson has dubbed the year of purpose.
"In this moment where people are becoming more aware of their purchases, they want to make sure the things they are buying have real meaning, are functional, and aren't being purchased just to be another thing," Johnson explains. Brides and grooms are making mindful decor choices by considering recycled materials and pieces that can be reused long after "I do." They're also less focused on incorporating long-established customs and more interested in curating an event that's truly reflective of their personalities. From non-traditional wedding parties (think: bridesmen, women of honor, even best dogs) to elevated self-care favors that people will actually use, couples are celebrating in their own unique ways with individuality at the core of this year's most popular trends.
"Throw tradition out the door!" Johnson advises to any betrothed pair currently prepping their own trip down the aisle. "It's about you, and it's about the story and the relationships that have built up to this moment of your wedding day," she says. It's also no coincidence that this shift in perspective is happening now: the move away from wasteful or outdated trends is reflective of an emerging collective consumer consciousness driven by the global demand for sustainability. With retro color palettes inspired by groovy chartreuse (Etsy's official color of the year), it's not surprising that a vibrant shade of green appeals to the eco-friendly couple that's equally concerned about protecting our planet as they are about the possibility of centerpieces. And with 2020 marking the 100th anniversary since women won the right to vote, the white power pantsuit à la HRC at the 2016 Democratic National Convention is having its own major moment, especially among the anything-but-a-ballgown kind of bride.
While Johnson encourages embracing these changes whole-heartedly, she also suggests keeping it real with every step along the way. By allowing who you are as a couple to guide the decision-making process, you'll manage to stay afloat in an overwhelming sea of choice. Ahead, we've outlined the top wedding trends of 2020 according to Etsy along with a few handmade and locally-sourced products you might want to consider for your own fabulous fête.
