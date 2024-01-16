Get Ayo Edebiri’s Emmys Bob With These Under-$10 Hair Products

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Everyone’s favorite fictional sous chef (and up-and-coming actress) Ayo Edebiri has been unstoppable on the award show circuit this year, and she’s left no crumbs (get it?!) when it comes to her red carpet style. At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, where Edebiri won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Bear, the actress looked stunning in a custom black leather Louis Vuitton dress that complemented her shiny bob.
While Edebiri famously dons long box braids as her character Sydney Adamu in the award-winning series, the actress has recently been sporting a trendy short bob offscreen, and her go-to hair products come from Hawaii-based brand Maui Moisture. Celebrity hairstylist Ro Morgan used several of its eco-friendly and vegan hair products to achieve Edebiri's slicked-down, flicked-out wet bob...and you can, too! Each of the ultra-hydrating hair products comes in under $10 (or just over) and can be found on Amazon, so you can achieve red carpet-worthy hair at an affordable price.
Morgan revealed the process of creating Edebiri's sleek hairdo, step by step and product by product. First, he shampooed the actress's hair with Maui Moisture's Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo ($7.48) followed by the Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Conditioner ($7.99). He only applied the conditioner to the ends of Edebiri's short hair for five minutes (and as someone with a bob myself, this tip is major). These products are particularly good if you have hair that is dry (or combination hair), curls that are wavy to tight, texture that is normal to coarse, and porosity that is medium to high.
After towel-drying, Morgan used an Olivia Garden detangling brush. Next, to prep for styling, he sprayed the brand's Frizz-Free + Shea Butter Leave-in Conditioning Mist ($10.49) from the mid-lengths to the ends of Edebiri's hair to help further de-tangle and protect from heat.
The Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse ($8.12) was then applied to the actress' still-damp hair in sections. After clipping down her hair, Morgan blew it out with an Olivia Garden dryer.
Finally, to make Edebiri's hair as slicked down as possible, Morgan used an edge brush to comb Maui Moisture's Lightweight Curls + Flaxseed Edge Control ($8.12) onto the strands that framed her face. This styling pomade is particularly great for frizz control, sculpting baby hairs, and adding shine.
And we told you Maui Moisture is Morgan's preferred hair-care brand for Edebiri for a reason: The actress also wore the same products the night before at the Critics' Choice Awards where she also won Best Actress in a Comedy Series. For this equally stellar look, there was more texture and volume, but Edebiri still looked just as chic and sleek with her blunt bob.
