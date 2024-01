Get Ayo Edebiri’s Emmys Bob With These Under-$10 Hair Products

Everyone’s favorite fictional sous chef (and up-and-coming actress) Ayo Edebiri has been unstoppable on the award show circuit this year, and she’s left no crumbs (get it?!) when it comes to her red carpet style. At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards , where Edebiri won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Bear, the actress looked stunning in a custom black leather Louis Vuitton dress that complemented her shiny bob.While Edebiri famously dons long box braids as her character Sydney Adamu in the award-winning series, the actress has recently been sporting a trendy short bob offscreen, and her go-to hair products come from Hawaii-based brand Maui Moisture. Celebrity hairstylist Ro Morgan used several of its eco-friendly and vegan hair products to achieve Edebiri's slicked-down, flicked-out wet bob...and you can, too! Each of the ultra-hydrating hair products comes in under $10 (or just over) and can be found on Amazon, so you can achieve red carpet-worthy hair at an affordable price.