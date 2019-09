Strangers

About

Meet Isobel. Struggling to make rent, she turns her extra bedroom into extra cash... all while trying to figure out exactly who she is. Spoiler alert: It's complicated. Strangers is a coming-out-of-age story about finding yourself. Whoever that is. Written and directed by Girls alum, Mia Lidofsky, Strangers unites an all-star cast featuring Jemima Kirke, Shiri Appleby, and Zoe Chase to capture the struggles of growing-up. Catch the first season above.