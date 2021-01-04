Zwilling J.A. Henckels

Zwilling Fresh And Save Vacuum Container 2-piece

The Fresh & Save vacuum containers are designed to work with the vacuum pump to keep food fresh up to five times longer than non-vacuum storage. Nestable and freezer, microwave (without vacuum seal) and dishwasher safe. Glass containers are ovenproof (without lid) and double as beautiful serving pieces at the table. Each container style is available in a range of sizes so you can store an entire leftover dinner, a light lunch, or a small to-go snack. With the Fresh & Save system, you can shop once a week and refrigerate or freeze fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and fish in our vacuum containers and bags and enjoy the benefits of your own fresh market at home. Prepare your meals days in advance and enjoy them as fresh as the day they were cooked. Cook meat sous vide or marinate meat for the grill in just 30 minutes in the vacuum bags and containers.