McManis Family Vineyard

Zinfandel 750ml

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Luekens Liquors

The hue of the medium dark purple 2016 vintage McManis Family Vineyards Zinfandel, displays all the attractive qualities of a young wine. Pleasant ripe red currants and fresh Strawberry immediately come to mind, while after some contemplation caramelized sugar and toast become incontrovertible. The savory bright red fruits are eeloped in the succulent, juicy wine which possesses soft, supple tannins.