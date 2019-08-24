Darlings, discover this lustrous legacy fit for a queen! At Your Lip Service features 3 truly legendary lipsticks in 2 award-winning formulas, so that every woman can feel like a queen, look like a queen and think like a queen! This kit includes:
Matte Revolution Lipstick in Legendary Queen is a soft neutral wine shade in the award-winning matte formula. This gorgeous lipstick will add a pop of subtle colour to your face that looks divine on everyone from 18-80.
Matte Revolution Lipstick in The Queen is the best-selling iconic lip shade in the can’t-live-without rosy, crown-jewel pink that instantly lifts and brightens your complexion. Wear this matte lipstick all year round for a timeless lip look.
K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in The Duchess is a charming tea-rose pink for a splendidly sophisticated lipstick look. In the sumptuous moisturizing formula that will leave your lips kissably-soft, this pink lipstick is perfect for every royal outing in your diary!