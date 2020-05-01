Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Cards & Stationery
CB2
You Have The Best Laugh Card
$5.95
$4.99
Buy Now
Review It
At CB2
Need a few alternatives?
Plaisir de la Cave
Sphinx Wine & Bottle Opener
$19.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Wrapables
Unique Designs Washi Masking Tape
$6.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Anthropologie
Dream Journal Gift Set
$28.00
$19.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Evelyne van den Broek
Spark Notebook
$14.99
from
Society 6
BUY
More from CB2
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
CB2
Ombre Deep Teal Runner 2.5'x8'
$149.00
from
CB2
BUY
CB2
Specchio Mirror
$499.00
$399.00
from
CB2
BUY
CB2
Crescent Hanging Metal Planter
$59.95
from
CB2
BUY
More from Cards & Stationery
Nicole Miller
Nicole Miller For Blue Sky 2020 Monthly Planner
$12.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Smythson
Textured Leather Diary
$125.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Gallery Leather
Large Monthly Planner
$26.00
from
Gallery Leather
BUY
Urban Outfitters
The Positive Planner
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted