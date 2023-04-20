Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Yorkshire Tea
Yorkshire Gold 80’s + Free Caddy
$14.95
Buy Now
Review It
At David Jones
Product Details Yorkshire Gold 80 tea bags in a limited edition caddy. 100% black tea Style Number: 22209271
Need a few alternatives?
Yorkshire Tea
Yorkshire Gold 80's + Free Caddy
BUY
$14.95
David Jones
TWG Tea
Amour De The Caviar Tea Tin
BUY
$49.95
David Jones
Grind
Coffee Subscription
BUY
£9.95
Grind
Firstleaf
Wine Subscription
BUY
$44.95
Firstleaf
More from Food & Drinks
Yorkshire Tea
Yorkshire Gold 80's + Free Caddy
BUY
$14.95
David Jones
TWG Tea
Amour De The Caviar Tea Tin
BUY
$49.95
David Jones
Grind
Coffee Subscription
BUY
£9.95
Grind
Harry & David
Waffle Brunch Gift Box
BUY
$99.99
Harry & David
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted