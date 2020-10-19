Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Nancy's Yogurt

Yogurt Non Dairy Oatmilk Vanilla Cold Brew, 6 Ounce

$1.99
At Amazon
Ingredients Bifidobacterium Lactis Bb-12, L. Acidophilus, L. Rhamnosus Lgg.;oatmilk (Water, Whole Oat Flour), Faba Bean Protein, Organic Cane Sugar, Tapioca Flour, Coconut Oil, Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, Coffee Natural Flavor, Vanilla Natural Flavor, Vanilla Extract, Fruit And Vegetable Juice (Color), Agar, Citric Acid, Live Non-dairy Yogurt Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus.