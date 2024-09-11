Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
By Anthropologie
Woven Bowler Bag
£68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Small Patrizia Satchel Bag
BUY
£398.00
Reformation
WE-AR4
The Flight Leather Top-handle Bag
BUY
£500.00
WE-AR4
Reformation
Small Patrizia Satchel Bag
BUY
$398.00
Reformation
WE-AR4
The Flight Leather Top-handle Bag
BUY
$295.00
Bergdorf Goodman
More from By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Chunky 3d Floral Knit Cardigan Sweater
BUY
£128.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Double Bean Hoop Earrings
BUY
$38.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
The Gemini Twofer Sweater + Dress Set
BUY
$180.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Soft Wrap Coat
BUY
$228.00
Anthropologie
More from Top Handle
Reformation
Small Patrizia Satchel Bag
BUY
£398.00
Reformation
WE-AR4
The Flight Leather Top-handle Bag
BUY
£500.00
WE-AR4
Reformation
Small Patrizia Satchel Bag
BUY
$398.00
Reformation
WE-AR4
The Flight Leather Top-handle Bag
BUY
$295.00
Bergdorf Goodman
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted