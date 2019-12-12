The Avocado Sock

Wool Avocado Ripener

$17.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Grommet

Details Ripen avocados fast with an adorably small sock (yes, a sock) made just for the job. The Avocado Sock is made from pure Shetland wool that helps move along the ripening process, thanks to its natural lanolin and cozy warmth. It’s scaled to snugly fit an avocado as it gently and evenly encourages ripening in about 48 hours and makes for a super-cute addition to the kitchen counter or fruit bowl. Materials: 100% Shetland wool sock, ultrasuede label and drawstring Care: Hand wash in warm water with mild detergent, lay flat to dry Instructions: Insert unripened avocado into the sock and place in a warm, dry place to ripen in as little as 24 hours. For best results, gently seal opening with drawstring Natural lanolin and warmth of the wool ripen avocados evenly and gently, reducing bruises and damage Speeds ripening time to an average of 48 hours Can also be used to ripen other fruits and vegetables All natural materials are ethically made The Avocado Sock employs people with employment challenges who sew on the label, insert the drawstring, and attach the hang tag Made in Canada Dimensions: 4" x 5" x 0.5" Weight: 0.13 lb Want more? Check out our guide for how to ripen avocados for maximum deliciousness