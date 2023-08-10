Refinery

Wood Bottle Caddy With Opener

At Myer

The Refinery Bottle Caddy with opener adds an extra touch of class to any six-pack, take up to six bottles of your favourite beer on the go.The beer caddy comes with a built-in metal bottle opener, carry your favourite beer bottles where ever you go!Can carry up to 6 standard bottles. The wood and metal carrier stands up to condensation, ensuring your ice-cold drinks always make it to the right destination.The Refinery Wooden Bottle Caddy is the best gift for dedicated home-brewers, microbrew enthusiasts and all beer lovers. Features: Stylish beer caddy for carrying up to 6 bottles Built-in metal bottle opener for convenience Moisture-resistant carrier for safe transportation The perfect gift for all beer enthusiasts. Product code 716483980