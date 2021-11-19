Swarovski

Women’s Symbolic Pendant Necklace

£52.18 £46.70

Mysticism and beauty: Swarovski Symbolic Pendant, featuring a 3D-shaped hand motif clasping a gorgeous sparkling circle, is a timeless look that can be enjoyed for years to come Stunning and unique: The rose-gold tone plated colouring combined with Swarovski's quality rose-gold tone finish and an adjustable chain length help you stand out with Swarovski crystals Designed to last: Swarovski jewellery features the extraordinary brilliance of Swarovski crystals and durable metals - to ensure the life of your jewellery avoid contact with water, lotions or perfume Keep eyes on you: Complete your look with Swarovski with a versatile design for every occasion; from luxury dinners to everyday wear, the Symbolic pendant is the accessory for every event Items delivered: 1x Swarovski Symbolic Collection Necklace, 38 cm rose-gold tone plated chain with dazzling white crystals, with Swarovski necklace box