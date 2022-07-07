Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Staud
Shoko Sweater Dress
$195.00
$97.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
LaovanIn
Laovanin Women's Plus Size Tunic Dress Summer Cotton Linen T Shirt Knee-lengt...
BUY
$39.99
$49.99
Amazon
YESNO
Maxi Dress
BUY
$35.99
$39.99
Amazon
Amazon Essentials
Standard Short-sleeve V-neck Swing Dress
BUY
$18.67
$20.90
Amazon
Staud
Shoko Sweater Dress
BUY
$97.50
$195.00
Amazon
More from Staud
Staud
Bean Shearling Shoulder Bag
BUY
$192.50
$275.00
Bloomingdale's
Staud
Rio Platform Sandal
BUY
$206.50
$295.00
Staud
Staud
Patrizia Wallflower Dress
BUY
$241.50
$345.00
Staud
Staud
Bean Gathered Crystal-embellished Beaded Leather Should
BUY
$296.05
Net-A-Porter
More from Dresses
LaovanIn
Laovanin Women's Plus Size Tunic Dress Summer Cotton Linen T Shirt Knee-lengt...
BUY
$39.99
$49.99
Amazon
YESNO
Maxi Dress
BUY
$35.99
$39.99
Amazon
Amazon Essentials
Standard Short-sleeve V-neck Swing Dress
BUY
$18.67
$20.90
Amazon
Staud
Shoko Sweater Dress
BUY
$97.50
$195.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted