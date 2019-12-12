MEATER

This smart meat thermometer and app work together to keep an eye on what’s cooking, so you don’t have to. The wireless stainless steel probe reads the temperature of meat and the ambient temperature in a grill or oven, and connects to the easy-to-use app. The app sends you alerts and cooking times on your phone—even a five-minute warning that food like steak or chicken is almost ready. It’s perfect for beginners and busy hosts, and recharges in a sleek wooden dock. Materials: 304 stainless steel & ceramic Care: Hand wash with soap and warm water Includes: MEATER probe, charging box, one AAA battery, and use instructions 100% wire-free smart meat thermometer Choose from a range of 33 feet or a range of 165 feet Dual sensors monitor both internal and ambient cooking temperatures Smart guided cook system via connected app walks users through every step of cooking process MEATER requires a smart device and cannot be used as a solo thermometer MEATER app available for download on iOS, Android, and Amazon platforms Connected app allows users to monitor cooking temperatures remotely and set temperature alerts Can be used for grilling, oven cooking, and steaming Rechargeable battery lasts for 24 hours of continuous cooking between charges Includes 2-in-1 wooden charging & storage box Please note: Device is not recommended for use with sous vide, deep frying, microwaves, or pressure cooking Made in Taiwan Dimensions: 33 ft: 6.18" x 1.45" x 1.10"; 165 ft: 6.71" x 1.89" x 1.18" Weight: 33 ft: 0.2 lb; 165 ft: 0.37 lb