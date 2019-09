Little Pie Company

Winter Sampler

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Little Pie Company

This assortment of Little Pie Company cold-weather classics offers something special for every taste, from chocolate lovers to traditional pie enthusiasts. The Little Pie Sampler includes four 5-inch pies: Pumpkin Pie, Southern Pecan Pie, Mississippi Mud, and Little Pie Company’s signature Sour Cream Apple Walnut. What could be a more perfect gift for someone who has everything?