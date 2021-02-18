Wine On Sale

Winter Classics: 20 Perfect Winter Wines Case

$295.00 $129.95

Winter Classic Wines Pair this case with the Winter weather. You can't go wrong with 20 bottles of Winter Wines This case features up to 16 different international wines (20 total bottles) that you can pair with the Winter weather and snow-covered ground. We've curated this case to be full of wines that you can pair with a book during the evening or even cozying up to the fireplace during a cold Fall night. 750 ML bottles of premium wines all shipped in one box. Wine packs will include up to 10 different grape varietals including wine styles such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Malbec, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, and more. There may be duplicate wines of a few of our most popular wines! Choose from a Mixed Wine Pack, All Red Pack, or All White Pack