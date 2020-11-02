Ervas

Non-alcoholic Mulled Wine

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Originated in Areni in 6100BC(Modern day Armenia) wine production has evolved through the pages of history like a fine poem. Planted by Phocaeans in Iron age, the viticulture was popularised by the Great Roman Empire from the land they knew as Gaul(Modern day France) to the neighbouring areas that would eventually become the well know wine regions of Bordeaux, Burgundy, Alsace, Champagne, Languedoc, Loire valley and Rhone. The term wine comes from a Proto-Germanic term winam which is an early borrowing from latin vinum means wine and vine means grape.