Pinch Provisions

Wine Night Kit

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

This cute kit doesn't just look good—it's a little lifesaver no girl should be without. Pinch Provisions has your back with everything you need for night of fun. Inside you'll find: Wine glass marker, 2 coasters, stain removing spray, "If you can read this, bring me some wine" socks, decision coin, 3 wine removing towelettes, gold-tone wine stopper and a gold-tone corkscrew. P.S. Talk about a great gift for the wine-lover in your life.