Urban Outfitters

Wine Holder Pool Float Set

$14.00
At Urban Outfitters
Straight sippin with this duo set of wine holder floaties, perfect for when youre taking a dip. Round floats featuring a slit base, for use with stemmed flutes and tumblers alike.
