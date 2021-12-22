Williams-Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Classic Hot Chocolate

Inspired by the velvety hot chocolate served at the renowned Angelina café in Paris, our hot chocolate is produced from shavings of premium chocolate rather than cocoa powder for a rich, intensely chocolaty flavor, smooth texture and exquisite aroma. For the silkiest sip, we chose a couverture bittersweet chocolate from Guittard that melts quickly and consistently in hot milk. The result is a world-class beverage with a perfectly balanced chocolate flavor. 12 oz. (makes about 8 cups).