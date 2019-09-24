Wet N' Wild

Wild Shine Nail Color In Burgundy Frost

$0.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wet n Wild

Our claim to fame! We launched wet n wild in 1979 with this epic nail polish and it is our top-sellers. Why? Here’s what we think: not only are they just straight up awesome, but we’ve got every color, texture, and effect that you can possibly think of: creams, metallics, glitters, you name it! After decades of these flying off the shelves, we’re pretty sure you already have a couple stashed away, but with so many colors, you can always add a new one – or double up! Everyone we talk to agrees—this is simply the best nail polish brand out there.