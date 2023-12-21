Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Uniqlo
Wide Straight Jeans
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Need a few alternatives?
Uniqlo
Wide Straight Jeans
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Maje
Flared Jeans
BUY
$490.00
Maje
Universal Standard
Lou High Rise Barrel Leg Jeans
BUY
$230.00
Universal Standard
Everlane
The Gardener Jean
BUY
£131.00
Everlane
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Round Mini Shoulder Bag
BUY
$24.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Linen Cotton Tapered Pants
BUY
$49.90
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
100% Extra Fine Merina Ribbed Turtleneck Jumper
BUY
£24.90
£29.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
100% Premium Linen Long Sleeve Shirt
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
More from Jeans
L.L. Bean
Plus Size 207 High-rise Boyfriend Vintage Jeans
BUY
$89.00
L.L. Bean
Aerie
Strigid Ripped Highest Waist Baggy Straight Jean
BUY
$41.96
$59.95
Aerie
Mango
Straight Foil Jeans
BUY
$49.99
$89.99
Mango
Good American
Good Petite Girlfriend Jeans
BUY
$103.99
$139.00
Good American
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted