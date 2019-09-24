XO Marshmallow

Wicked Pickle Marshmallows (set Of 12)

$8.94

Pucker up, witches, this mallow is tart! Wicked pickle is made with fresh dill pickle juice and tastes EXACTLY like pickle! Inspired by our favorite green & silver house, this savory mallow combines the sweetness of sugar with the puckering power of pickle (say that 5x fast!) It’s for those who are cunning and ambitious -- even better if you talk to snakes. Don't delay! This mallow is ONLY around for the month of September! Our marshmallows are the perfect size to snack on alone, share with others, or use to create a fun and creative dish! You can't go wrong with a classic s'more or hot chocolate topping. Our marshmallows arrive in high-end packaging; making them the perfect gift idea or party/wedding favor. Each small batch of gourmet marshmallows is hand crafted with care to ensure consistent quality for marshmallow lovers of all ages.