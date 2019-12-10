TRUFF

White Truffle Limited Release Hot Sauce, 6oz.

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

TRUFF HOT SAUCE, White Truffle Limited Release. We’ve taken inspiration from our flagship black truffle hot sauce and shifted gears to incorporate the rare and seasonal availability of White Truffle. White TRUFF is infused with White Truffle, White Truffle Oil and sprinkled with organic coriander, resulting in a brighter sensation. Utilizing the same ripe chili peppers and organic agave nectar, this meticulously crafted flavor profile will take your taste buds to new heights. LEVEL UP YOUR DISHES. TRUFF's combination of ingredients delivers a flavor profile unprecedented to hot sauce. This creation takes the same iconic flavor of original TRUFF to a whole new level of umami. ONLY THE BEST INGREDIENTS. With no limit to indulgence, TRUFF sourced its ingredients with an open mind and a sophisticated palate. White Truffle Limited Release is crafted with a jalapeño rich blend of ripe chili peppers, TRUFF's seasonally rare white truffle, white truffle oil and organic agave nectar from Jalisco, Mexico. These flavors are then tied together with a hint of Organic coriander. SOPHISTICATION INSIDE AND OUT. With ingredients normally reserved for fine tequilas, delicate delicacies, and gourmet dining experiences, White TRUFF includes a special edition VIP gift box, fully designed to embody the essence of the holidays.