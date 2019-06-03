Uncommon Goods

Whiskey And Rum Making Kit

$75.00

You don't need to work in a distillery to age and season your favorite spirits like a pro. Fashioned in timeless style, this handsome barrel is more than just an eye-catching centerpiece: like its big siblings found in professional distilleries, it can actually age your spirits to peak flavor. Take mixology into your own hands and create your own signature Highland malt scotch whiskey, spiced rum, or full-bodied Kentucky bourbon.To start, cure your barrel then pour grain alcohol or neutral flavored vodka into the vessel along with one bottle of your choice of Swish Barrel Essence--included in the kit is spiced rum, Kentucky bourbon whiskey, and Highland malt whiskey. Give it a good shake to incorporate the ingredients then sit tight because in just two weeks time your one-of-a-kind blend will be aged to perfection and ready to serve straight from the tap. Handmade by coopers in Manassas, Virginia. Click here to learn how to use your Whiskey Making Kit.