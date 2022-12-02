Maison Margiela

When The Rain Stops Edt

The MECCA view: This eau de toilette from Maison Margiela is inspired by the joyful nature of Spring and conjures the nostalgia-riddled scent of a sudden downpour spiked by sun rays. The aquatic accord signals the last remaining raindrops evaporating from the tips of the pine needle trees into the fresh air. Luminous isparta rose and vibrant pink pepper notes blend blissfully and provide the heart to this perfume while the wet freshness of nature after the rain is created by the combination of the fresh and marine aquatic accord and patchouli essence. Fragrance notes: Bergamot oil, vegetal accord, pink pepper essence, aquatic accord, pine needle oil, patchouli bali essence and moss accord. Pair it with: MAISON MARGIELA Lazy Sunday Morning Candle MAISON MARGIELA Bubble Bath