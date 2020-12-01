Bala

Weighted Bangle Set

$49.00

Add comfortable resistance to your exercise routine with these weighted bangles. Whether worn on your wrists or ankles, they enhance just about any workout - yoga, pilates, running, aerobics, or even just walking around the house! About Bala Founded in 2018, Los Angeles-based Bala delivers fashion-forward fitness products that bring a playful touch to a range of activities. Set of two Steel, elastic Imported Dimensions 1 lb. each 4"W, 2" diameter