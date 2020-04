Williams-Sonoma

We Take The Cake Bouquet Of Flowers Mini Cakes, Set Of 4

$69.95

Buy Now Review It

At Williams-Sonoma

Spring is in full bloom with these stunning buttercream cupcakes. Prepared for us by the brilliant bakers of Florida's We Take the Cake, the quartet is hand decorated with exquisite vanilla buttercream bouquets and green buttercream leaves. Each cupcake is wrapped in green tulip paper for gorgeous presentation at parties.