Waterloo Sparkling Water

Waterloo Grape Sparkling Water

$3.69

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Waterloo Sparkling Water takes its name and cues from the brand’s hometown of Austin, Texas. Much like the thriving music capital of the world, this unique sparkling water brand is committed to offering consumers a truly revolutionary experience. How? By packing a flavor-forward punch into each refreshing and thirst-quenching can. Colorfully bold, instantly classic and a nod to the authentic Americana essence of Austin, Waterloo is leading an establishment change, providing independence from unhealthy and unsatisfying beverage choices. Waterloo is made with Non-GMO Project verified flavors, free of calories, sodium, sugar, & artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of their fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans, made with BPA-free liner.