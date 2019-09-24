Wandering Bear Coffee

Wandering Bear Organic Cold Brew Coffee On Tap

$29.99

SHELF-STABLE: Can be stored at room temperature, but recommend enjoying cold. You can buy it in bulk and store it (unless you live in NYC and your oven “storage” space has already been claimed). READY TO DRINK: Cold brew on demand - on tap in your fridge, ready when you want it, not some not-yet-drinkable concentrate. No morning mixology required. COFFEE ON TAP: Our unique packaging keeps your cold brew fresh even after opening (sorry, light and air, you can take your drama elsewhere); our brew stays fresh for 30 days after opening (allegedly -- no box has actually made it a full month in the fridge) HEALTHY: No sugar, no unnecessary ingredients, all organic - just Fair Trade certified coffee beans and water. Paleo, Whole30, Keto and any whatever-lifestyle-is-in-trend compliant (unless there’s an anti-coffee lifestyle in the future, but who would do that to themselves? Not you.) STRONG: Our coffee has 25mg of caffeine per oz. That’s more than double the strength of your average cup of coffee, and roughly half the strength of your average bear (unverified, but definitely possible).