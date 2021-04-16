Harry & David

Product Details Contents 2 vanilla Belgian waffles (2.4 oz each) 2 chocolate Belgian waffles (2.4 oz each) 2 cinnamon Belgian waffles (2.4 oz each) 2 maple Belgian waffles (2.4 oz each) Apple streusel loaf cake (7.25 oz) Cranberry orange loaf cake (6 oz) Maple syrup (8 oz) Blueberry preserves (5 oz) Triple berry preserves [strawberries, blueberries, blackberries] (11.5 oz) Moose Munch® ground coffee (1.8 oz) English Breakfast tea, 1 box (8 bags, 0.5 oz) Earl Grey tea, 1 box (8 bags, 0.5 oz) Net Weight: 3 lb 11 oz Description Show Mom she's truly appreciated with this special brunch gift. She'll love starting her special day with an assortment of waffles including vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon, and maple flavors, apple and cranberry-orange loaf cakes, Moose Munch® Coffee, English breakfast and Earl Grey teas, as well as preserves and syrups to top it all off. Perfect for sharing with the family, or sending Mom days of delicious enjoyment.