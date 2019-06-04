VitaminSea

Vitaminsea Organic Applewood Smoked Dulse

$10.99

Dulse Our Organic Dulse seaweed is harvested from Maine's pristine waters. The color is a beautiful deep pink rose, that dries to a deep wine red. This red seaweed is packed with nutrients that are essential for everyday life, and all sea vegetables are a good source of iodine. Nutritional Values: Dulse is rich in protein and boasts the highest content of iron of any food source which may make it a nutritional snack for woman or those who are anemic. Contains all essential amino acids. Dulse seaweed is an excellent source of: Vitamin A – C - D and E Calcium Iodine Phosphorus Magnesium Manganese Vitamins B1 and B2 Culinary Uses: Dulse seaweed has a spicy flavor and is soft and chewy with a unique taste and a rich red color. It doesn't require any soaking or cooking. Use raw – dried – toasted – smoked - fried, or baked. Cooks in 5 minutes (use sesame oil) to make feather-light and crispy. Add Dulse to sandwiches – omelets - sauces and gravies. Add to dressings – salads - soups – chowders – vegetables – potatoes - bean and rice dishes – breads - casseroles and cheeses - For snacking: pan-fry and eat as a chip or try our Pink Salt - Dulse mixed with sea salt which is excellent on popcorn