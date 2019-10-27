Nature Made

Vitamin C 500 Mg Caplets With Rose Hips

For a limited time, you may receive either bottle while we update our packaging. Both have the same great product inside. Based on new FDA regulations, you may also notice a change in the unit of measure and/or daily value for certain products. Contains a 130-day supply of Nature Made Vitamin C 500 mg with Rose Hips Caplets, 130 caplets per bottle. Helps support the immune system. Antioxidant support. Adults, take 1 caplet daily with water and a meal. Guaranteed to meet our high quality standards. Made from carefully selected ingredients under strict manufacturing processes. No color added, no artificial flavors, no added preservatives, gluten free. Product Description Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps support the immune system and helps neutralize free radicals in the body.† Additionally, vitamin C is necessary for the body to produce collagen, which is important to help support healthy skin.† Nature Made Vitamin C 500 mg is formulated with rose hips. Nature Made Vitamin C 500 mg with Rose Hips may be a great option for those looking to supplement their diet and meet daily vitamin C nutrient needs.† From the Manufacturer Nature Made Vitamin C with Rose Hips is recommended for winter wellness and immunity. Vitamin Cs major role is to make collagen, an essential protein substance that holds connective tissues together in skin, bone, teeth, and other parts of the body. Vitamin C is also critical for the proper function of the immune system, for manufacturing certain nerve-transmitting substances and hormones, and for the absorption and utilization of other nutrients, such as vitamin E and iron. Vitamin C is also a very important and powerful antioxidant that works in the aqueous (water) environments of the body, such as the lungs and lens of the eye. Its primary antioxidant partners are vitamin E and the carotenes, though it also works with the antioxidant enzymes. Vitamin C regenerates oxidized vitamin E, and restores the antioxidant potential of vitamin E in the body. * These statements have not been ev