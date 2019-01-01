Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Victoria Beckham

Virgin Wool Open-front Duster Coat

$2695.00
At Neiman Marcus
Notch collar; open front. Dropped shoulders; long sleeves. Straps at cuffs. Side seam pockets. Relaxed silhouette.
Featured in 1 story
Gigi's Millennial Pink Coat Just Got Restocked
by Alyssa Coscarelli