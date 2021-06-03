Canned Wine Co.

Viognier 2019 X 3

£15.00

At Canned Wine Co.

No. 2 Ripe & Velvety Moreish white wine brimming with sun-kissed peaches, flowering jasmine and whipped butter. Meet our new vintage Viognier. A mix of jasmine and geranium floral hues on the nose over ripe, juicy peach aromas. The palate is soft, full-bodied and bursting with ripe, baked peach, buttery puff pastry, and a bite of juicy red apple-like acidity. The 2019 vintage is best served lightly chilled paired with grilled seafood from the BBQ, roast turkey, chicken katsu or pizza topped with buffalo mozzarella. It's also a delicious wine with Iberian cheese and cold cuts. Santé! Viognier at a glance Size: 250ml | Grape: 100% Viognier | From: Languedoc, France | Alcohol: 13.5% abv | Style: Ripe & Velvety | Vegan Friendly